If CBB star Calum Best's shocked reaction is to be believed, Big Brother kept him totally in the dark about a very big secret: his mum had also signed up to the Channel 5 reality show.

And it was worth the deceit just for the look on Calum's face.

When you're having a really great time in the #CBB House...

And then your mum walks in. pic.twitter.com/Dt6oEbmgyS — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) January 3, 2017

The son of late footballer George Best was left with his jaw on the floor when Angie Best walked through the door, as Calum asked James Jordan: "Is that my mum? Is that my mum?"

He clearly had mixed feelings about the stunt, adding: "Oh bless her, bless her! But – shoot me now."

Calum also had to give his mum credit for keeping quiet about signing up for Celebrity Big Brother: "What a sly dog! Oh my god I love it though."

Well, #CBBCalum said he was a mummy's boy - not sure he expected her to turn up though! It's #CBBAngie! 🙈 #CBB pic.twitter.com/gWzhv0dHi1 — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) January 3, 2017

The audience loved it, too.

@CalumBest face when his ma walks in no stop Priceless 😳😱😂😂😂😂 #Cbb — Amy Furey (@Amyfurey1) January 4, 2017

Angie Best going into the house without @CalumBest knowing -GENIUS!!!! Well done Big Brother, well done!!! 😂😂 #MothersHere #CBBUK — Mantha B (@ManthaB84) January 3, 2017

As if they have secretly put @CalumBest's mum in there with him . Well played Big Brother 😂 #CBBUK — Kel (@kellieroche) January 3, 2017

Well played indeed.

Celebrity Big Brother continues at 9pm on Channel 5