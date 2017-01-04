From Benedict Cumberbatch in The Imitation Game to Daniel Radcliffe in What If, Gravity to Foxcatcher, here's our (regularly updated) pick of 30 actually good movies to watch on Amazon Prime UK right now...

Benedict Cumberbatch, Keira Knightley, Matthew Goode and more star in this moving historical movie about real-life code breaker Alan Turing, who decrypted German intelligence codes for the British during World War II.

Read our full review

A stylish 60s-set coming of age drama, following Carey Mulligan's Jenny: a smart, sheltered schoolgirl heading for Oxford University whose life is turned upside down when she meets a charming, older man.

Read our full review

Kate Winslet and Jim Carrey star in this fantasy rom-com as a couple who erase each other from their memories after a painful break up.

Read our full review

Shakespeare gets a gritty, grimy makeover in this epic retelling of the infamous tragedy, starring Michael Fassbender and Marion Cotillard.

Read our full review

Marlon Brando, Robert Duvall and Martin Sheen star in this Francis Ford Coppola movie set during the Vietnam War and inspired by Joseph Conrad's Heart of Darkness.

Read our full review