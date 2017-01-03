Name: Angie Best

Age: 64

Twitter: @angiebest

Best known for: Being the wife of troubled football legend George Best in the late 70s and early 80s and as the mother of reality TV regular Calum. She is also behind a number of fitness books and videos.

Bio: Maybe the last thing Calum Best needs is his Mum keeping watch on him – but that seems to be what is about to happen as Angie is a hot tip to take her place alongside her son in the Celebrity Big Brother House.

A former playboy “Bunny” from Southend-on-Sea, Angie’s life was shaped irrevocably by her 1975 meeting with George Best at a Los Angeles dinner party while he was playing in the US. It was reportedly love at first sight and the two eventually married, producing son Calum in 1981. But they divorced in 1986.

Since then, LA-based Angie has specialised in workout videos and a series of books for women over 40, including her book about the menopause, A Change for the Best. She also published her memoirs in 2002, which contained the killer line: “I didn't realise that six years of marriage would last a lifetime.”

