It may now be 2017, but it's already time to take a look back at 2016 and decide what were the best TV shows and who were your favourite actors and presenters of a classic year of telly.

Dermot O'Leary will as always be hosting the star-studded event which takes place at the 02 in London and will be airing live on ITV from 7.30pm on Wednesday January 25th.

As a voting partner of the NTAs, we here at RadioTimes.com are giving you the chance to vote in all 15 of the categories without even leaving our lovely website.

Remember, you can vote in as many of the categories as you like, but you can only vote once per category...

You can find out more information about voting, and even buy tickets for the live event at the NTA website.

Here's the full 2017 NTA shortlist...

Challenge Show

I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!

Love Island

MasterChef

The Apprentice

The Great British Bake Off

TV Presenter

Ant and Dec

Gary Lineker

James Corden

Mel and Sue

Rylan Clark-Neal

Talent Show

Britain’s Got Talent

Strictly Come Dancing

The X Factor

Serial Drama

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

Comedy

Benidorm

Mrs Brown’s Boys

Orange Is The New Black

The Big Bang Theory

Drama

Casualty

Cold Feet

Game Of Thrones

Happy Valley

The Night Manager

Period Drama

Call The Midwife

Peaky Blinders

Poldark

Stranger Things

Victoria

Factual Entertainment

DIY SOS: The Big Build

Gogglebox

Making A Murderer

Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs

Tattoo Fixers

Live Magazine Show

BBC Breakfast

Loose Women

Sunday Brunch

The One Show

This Morning

Drama Performance

Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders)

Jenna Coleman (Victoria)

Sarah Lancashire (Happy Valley)

Tom Hiddleston (The Night Manager)

Entertainment Programme

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Celebrity Juice

The Graham Norton Show

The Last Leg

Newcomer

Duncan James (Hollyoaks)

Faye Brookes (Coronation Street)

Lloyd Everitt (Casualty)

Tilly Keeper (EastEnders)

Serial Drama Performance

Danny Miller (Emmerdale)

Jack P Shepherd (Coronation Street)

Lacey Turner (EastEnders)

Natalie J Robb (Emmerdale)

TV Judge

David Walliams

Len Goodman

Mary Berry

Nicole Scherzinger

Simon Cowell

Daytime

Come Dine With Me

Pointless

The Chase

The Jeremy Kyle Show