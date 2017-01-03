It may now be 2017, but it's already time to take a look back at 2016 and decide what were the best TV shows and who were your favourite actors and presenters of a classic year of telly.
Dermot O'Leary will as always be hosting the star-studded event which takes place at the 02 in London and will be airing live on ITV from 7.30pm on Wednesday January 25th.
As a voting partner of the NTAs, we here at RadioTimes.com are giving you the chance to vote in all 15 of the categories without even leaving our lovely website.
Remember, you can vote in as many of the categories as you like, but you can only vote once per category...
You can find out more information about voting, and even buy tickets for the live event at the NTA website.
Here's the full 2017 NTA shortlist...
Challenge Show
I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!
Love Island
MasterChef
The Apprentice
The Great British Bake Off
TV Presenter
Ant and Dec
Gary Lineker
James Corden
Mel and Sue
Rylan Clark-Neal
Talent Show
Britain’s Got Talent
Strictly Come Dancing
The X Factor
Serial Drama
Coronation Street
EastEnders
Emmerdale
Hollyoaks
Comedy
Benidorm
Mrs Brown’s Boys
Orange Is The New Black
The Big Bang Theory
Drama
Casualty
Cold Feet
Game Of Thrones
Happy Valley
The Night Manager
Period Drama
Call The Midwife
Peaky Blinders
Poldark
Stranger Things
Victoria
Factual Entertainment
DIY SOS: The Big Build
Gogglebox
Making A Murderer
Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs
Tattoo Fixers
Live Magazine Show
BBC Breakfast
Loose Women
Sunday Brunch
The One Show
This Morning
Drama Performance
Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders)
Jenna Coleman (Victoria)
Sarah Lancashire (Happy Valley)
Tom Hiddleston (The Night Manager)
Entertainment Programme
Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
Celebrity Juice
The Graham Norton Show
The Last Leg
Newcomer
Duncan James (Hollyoaks)
Faye Brookes (Coronation Street)
Lloyd Everitt (Casualty)
Tilly Keeper (EastEnders)
Serial Drama Performance
Danny Miller (Emmerdale)
Jack P Shepherd (Coronation Street)
Lacey Turner (EastEnders)
Natalie J Robb (Emmerdale)
TV Judge
David Walliams
Len Goodman
Mary Berry
Nicole Scherzinger
Simon Cowell
Daytime
Come Dine With Me
Pointless
The Chase
The Jeremy Kyle Show