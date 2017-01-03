Fan of gritty dramas with razor sharp dialogue? Well, the new extended trailer for the Fifty Shades Darker delivers MODERATE AMOUNTS of that.

You can see Jamie Dornan's Christian Grey and Dakota Johnson's Anastasia Steele literally taking their on-screen relationship to new levels in an elevator, a glimpse at a mysterious masquerade ball, and Grey appearing to open up on a romantic getaway.

And there’s also dialogue such as “Will you have dinner with me?” “Okay, I will have dinner with you because I’m hungry”. Sex, swings and roundabouts and all that.

However, the entrance of a jealous gun-wielding ex-lover of Grey (played by Leila Williams) all but confirms, as the trailer says, “every fairy tale has a dark side”, presuming your fairy tale is about a virgin college graduate signing a BDSM contract.

It’s also an advert for the new soundtrack from Taylor Swift and ex-One-Directioner Zayn Malik, if that’s your cup of tea.

Fifty Shades Darker hits UK cinemas on Valentine's Day 2017