Hollyoaks's Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) has been desperate for revenge ever since Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) chose to save her life instead of her daughter Nico’s at the Halloween Spooktacular.

However, Sienna’s plan to target his son, Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas Speed) has spiralled out of control thanks to her accidentally setting Warren’s garage on fire - with Joel lying unconscious inside.

After lying to Warren that she was being stalked by someone at church, Sienna was caught out by Joel who began to unravel her plot.

She knocked him unconscious when he threatened to expose her devious ways to oblivious Warren and dragged him into the nearby garage.

However, when she accidentally knocked a lamp into a puddle of petrol, the building set on fire. Unable to reach Joel, Sienna decided to leave him among the flames, but Warren was horrified to realise his son was trapped inside.

As Warren attempted to save Joel and Sienna fought to stop him, an explosion sent them both flying backwards.

Freddie Roscoe (Charlie Clapham) rushed to their aid, but will anyone survive? Find out in tomorrow's first-look E4 episode at 7pm.