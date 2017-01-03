Rebecca White looks set to snare Ross Barton in an upcoming episode of Emmerdale – getting on the wrong side of her sister Chrissie in the process.

Now that Rebecca has finally come to terms with the fact that Robert is out of bounds, she’s determined to set her sights on whoever she likes. And it seems that Ross is the one that takes her fancy.

When Chrissie doesn’t turn up to a meeting they’ve arranged, Rebecca feels like she’s been stood up. So, in scenes to be broadcast Friday 13 January, she decides to seek solace in local lothario Ross.

Soon after, Chrissie walks in on them and can’t hide how furious she is. Will the sisters’ ceasefire be short lived?

So, could this be the start of a beautiful romance for Ross and Rebecca? Is it too soon to start calling them ‘Rossecca’? Whether a new soap couple is born remains to be seen...

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Emmerdale below.

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers