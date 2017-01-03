The evil side of Cain Dingle's personality will resurface in next week's Emmerdale when he goes to extreme lengths to get hold of Chrissie's share of the garage.

"Chrissie is giving him too much work," explains Jeff Hordley. "She keeps booking things in and ruining his working day, so it's really winding him up. And because Chrissie's getting on his nerves and interfering, he ends up pushing her against a wall and threatening to get Lachlan if she doesn't give him her share of the business."

Yes, you heard that right - Cain is using Lachlan as a pawn in his attack on Chrissie. And he doesn't stop there: upcoming scenes will also see Cain visiting Lachlan behind bars and telling him do as he instructs or die!

With Chrissie scared that her son's life is at risk, she agrees to his terms and signs the garage over to Cain. "The DNA of Cain's character is still there, especially when people push the wrong buttons," adds Hordley. "I think it's great that he's more of a rounded character these days, rather than this moody, broody guy who just grunts and stares and hits everyone. But it's nice for him to go back to those things sometimes because I think that's what people like to see and what the writers like to write."

However, Emmerdale fans should perhaps brace themselves for a few twists where this particular storyline is concerned. In the wake of Chrissie losing her part in the business, Lachlan makes a shock confession that could could change everything. Find out what happens in the episode to be broadcast on Wednesday 11 January.

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Emmerdale below.

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.