What revenge has Mick Carter meted out to bully Oz? It's the question all EastEnders fans will be asking tonight after the Queen Vic landlord put the frighteners on son Lee's persecutor.

Viewers have seen Lee reveal that he was involved in the robbery at the Walford pub that endangered the life of the Carter clan. And after putting two and two together, Mick worked out that the gang leader must have been Lee's colleague Oz, who he'd served in the Vic at Christmas.

After getting Oz's address from Lee, Mick headed out with retribution on his mind and returned later with blood on his knuckles. As EastEnders devotees know, Mick is no stranger to letting his fists do the talking, with wife Linda often issuing warnings about letting his temper get the upper hand when it comes to those who cross him.

So there has to be concern about the fate of Oz, who - lest we forget - even threatened young, defenceless Ollie during the recent raid. Has Mick shoved that call-centre headset where the sun doesn't shine? Or has he taken more deadly action? Find out when EastEnders returns on Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC1.

