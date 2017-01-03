A beleaguered Mick (Danny Dyer) will go to extreme lengths to ease the Carters' financial worries in next week's EastEnders - but can he stop the family from going broke?

With Mick now in the know about the mess Lee got himself into, he feels that he ought to find a solution - but with Linda away in Spain looking after her sick mum and also in need of cash, it isn't going to be easy.

Scenes to be shown on Monday 9 January see Mick taking desperate action - but will it only end up bringing more misery to the Carters' door?

Whitney, meanwhile, is determined to celebrate Mick's upcoming birthday, but when she and Lee give him a touching present, the Carter patriarch secretly tells his son to return it as they need the money.

And as the week comes to an end, a bitter Babe will be seen confronting Whitney and telling her that she's ruined Lee's life! In the face of all this recrimination, can Mick get his nearest and dearest to pull together?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

