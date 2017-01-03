She made a surprise return to EastEnders on Christmas Eve and had an emotional reunion with best mate Sharon – but could Michelle Fowler be about to leave Walford again?

With actress Jenna Russell having only just been drafted in to replace Susan Tully, it would seem strange for the soap’s bosses to be writing her out already.

And yet scenes to be shown on Tuesday 10 January will see Michelle heading to the Queen Vic where she finds the Albert Square residents waiting to say goodbye before she heads back to Florida.

But as the party gets started, Michelle will be seen sneaking off – just what is she hiding? And will Michelle really be getting on that plane back to America?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of EastEnders below.

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.