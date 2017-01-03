EastEnders fans desperate to know how exactly Roxy Mitchell died during the New Year’s Day episode of the BBC1 soap won’t have much longer to wait.

Next week’s episodes will see the coroner’s report come in, all of which should clarify certain grey areas in the storyline about how much cocaine Roxy had snorted on the day of her sister Ronnie’s wedding.

Scenes to be shown on Monday 9 January see young Amy and Ricky returning to school, while Glenda worries that it’s too early for them. Jack, meanwhile, is trying to distract himself as he awaits official word from the authorities.

Later that day, Jack returns home to find the coroner’s report waiting for him and finally discovers what actually happened on that fateful night.

In the wake of finding out, viewers can expect to see an almighty row break out between Jack and Glenda. But what are they arguing about?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of EastEnders below.

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.