Denise Fox’s baby drama looks set to reach a climax in next week’s episodes of EastEnders – but will she still decide to give her newborn up for adoption?

Fans of the BBC1 soap have already seen Denise telling Patrick that she doesn’t want to be a part of her baby’s life.

But how will she react when she goes into hospital to be induced in scenes set to be shown on Friday 13 January?

As Denise goes into labour, she gets more than she bargained for when Kim arrives. Overwhelmed, Denise asks Kim and Patrick to be with her during the birth. But will Denise tell Kim the truth about the adoption? And will she even go through with it?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of EastEnders below.

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.