Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Doctor Who regenerations ranked

Doctor Who regenerations ranked

We take a walk through the Doctor's anti-ageing routine - from the worst to the best...

Doctor Who Tardis

Of all a Time Lord’s powers (telepathy, super intelligence, snappy dress sense) regeneration is probably the most impressive. Who else can cheat death by getting a whole new face? Yes, James Bond, but other than that the Gallifreyans are unbeatable when it comes to immortality.

Advertisement

Yet over the years, Doctor Who has been pretty inconsistent when it comes to this basic biological process, featuring everything from fireworks displays to shonky jump cuts. But which renewal was the best? Here is the RadioTimes.com ranking…

Tags

Latest news

article_post_width_Daisy-Ridley-Star-Wars-The-Force-Awakens

This is when the second trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi is landing

Brendan Cole and Charlotte Hawkins on Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing viewers side with Brendan Cole over row with Shirley Ballas

Everything Doctor Who

Toby Whithouse in the Doctor Who Christmas special
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

55893

Doctor Who: The best Dalek spoofs in the universe

67374

10 questions that Doctor Who fans need answered right now

69001

Doctor Who’s top ten references to… Doctor Who

78547

Doctor Who: best guest stars from series 8

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more