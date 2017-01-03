Doctor Who regenerations ranked

We take a walk through the Doctor's anti-ageing routine - from the worst to the best...

Of all a Time Lord’s powers (telepathy, super intelligence, snappy dress sense) regeneration is probably the most impressive. Who else can cheat death by getting a whole new face? Yes, James Bond, but other than that the Gallifreyans are unbeatable when it comes to immortality.

Yet over the years, Doctor Who has been pretty inconsistent when it comes to this basic biological process, featuring everything from fireworks displays to shonky jump cuts. But which renewal was the best? Here is the RadioTimes.com ranking…