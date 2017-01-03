Robert Preston (Tristan Gemmill) looks set to reveal his true feelings for Michelle Connor (Kym Marsh) in an upcoming episode of Coronation Street – but will her reaction be?

Michelle will start to get suspicious about Robert’s intentions when she overhears him calling a halt to a date with Steph’s friend Peggy and explaining that he’s in love with another woman.

Events then look set to come to a head on Monday 9 January when Michelle starts asking frosty towards Robert, all of which leaves him bemused and wondering what he’s done to upset her.

Eventually, Michelle asks Robert is he’s harbouring feelings for her and when he confirms that he’s in love with her, Michelle is taken aback.

Later on, though, pregnant Michelle suffers a sudden pain and Leanne insists on taking her to hospital. With this being the start of an emotional new storyline for Michelle (more on that here), it looks like all thoughts of Robert could be wiped from her mind. But might she end up leaning on him for support?

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.