Chicago ★★★★

The 2002 film version of the 1975 musical adaptation of the 1926 play is set in a prison in Prohibition-era guess where? Chicago, directed by Rob Marshall and best picture winner at the 2003 Oscars, is, effectively, a bold and glossy souvenir of the minimally staged show, and your appreciation will stand or fall on the appeal of the humdinger songs (All That Jazz, Razzle Dazzle, Roxie) and the near-constant hoofing. Catherine Zeta-Jones also grabbed an Oscar as the murderous showgirl whose limelight is stolen by new inmate Renée Zellweger. As for screenwriter Bill Condon, he went on to direct the final two Twilight movies and has the live-action Beauty and the Beast due for cinema release in March.

