John Berger, the Booker-prize winning author, has died at the age of 90.

Berger was a feted novelist of works including A Painter of Our Time, The Foot of Clive and G, for which he won the Booker in 1972. Born in north London, he passed away on January 2nd 2017 in Paris.

Berger was also the presenter of an enormously influential and critically acclaimed four-part BBC arts programme called Ways of Seeing; an adaptation of his book of the same name.

Originally a collection of essays, Ways of Seeing critiqued how we view visual art and addressed topics of photography, the female nude, the use of oil paint and advertising and publicity. The programme aired in 1972 and has since been shown on BBC Four.

His son Jacob paid tribute to the playwright and poet on Twitter, writing that his father was "a true writer".

My father #JohnBerger died today. Neither scared nor reckless, but focused, curious & eager to find out the rest of the story. A true writer — Jacob Berger (@jacobberger) January 3, 2017

Meanwhile figures from the world of entertainment, art and literature paid tribute to Berger:

Listener, grinder of lenses, poet, painter, seer. My Guide. Philosopher. Friend. John Berger left us this morning. Now you are everywhere. — Simon McBurney (@SimonMcBurney) January 2, 2017

John Berger gone. That is hard. He was an energy source in a depleted world. — JEANETTE WINTERSON (@Wintersonworld) January 2, 2017

Oh wow RIP John Berger. Ways Of Seeing altered my perspective and gave me confidence in said perspective. It changed everything — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) January 2, 2017