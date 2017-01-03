It’s official, Benedict Cumberbatch will be making an appearance as Doctor Strange in Marvel’s upcoming Thor: Ragnarok.

After months of secrecy, speculation and surprisingly revealing post-credit scenes, confirmation has come from Disney’s fan club D23 that the hero surgeon will return.

D23 posted a preview of all the things fans can look forward to in 2017, including the following revelation: “Thor: Ragnarok in November brings together Thor, the Hulk, and Doctor Strange to face off against intergalactic baddies both familiar and new.”

Said post-credits scene in Doctor Strange showed Thor visiting Strange in his Sanctum Sanctorum, with them joining forces to find Loki so the brothers could return to Asgard. It has been reported that the Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi shot this scene. It’s all beginning to make sense.

Benedict Cumberbatch will join Thor: Ragnarok’s all-star cast of Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk, Idris Elba as Heimdall, Sir Anthony Hopkins as Odin, Cate Blanchett as the villain and Jeff Goldblum as Grabdmaster, among others.

Thor: Ragnarok will hit UK cinemas on 27 October 2017