When does The Voice UK back on TV?

The Voice begins on ITV at 8pm on Saturday 7th January on ITV.

Why is it not on BBC One anymore?

Mark Linsey, acting director of television at the BBC, confirmed last year that The Voice would be leaving the Corporation after the fifth series in January 2016.

"We always said we wouldn’t get into a bidding war or pay inflated prices to keep the show," he said. "And it’s testament to how the BBC has built the programme up – and established it into a mainstay of the Saturday night schedule – that another broadcaster has poached it."

The Voice was signed up for a three-year ITV deal will include an ITV2 spin-off show for The Voice, and also a two-series commitment to make The Voice Kids.

Have the BBC replaced the show?

Yes and no. The BBC is launching a new talent show, Let It Shine, on the same night that The Voice starts on ITV. It focusses on a star search for Gary Barlow's Take That musical. Although the programmes are relatively different in format, they will overlap on the first night by 25 minutes, creating Strictly/ X Factor style scheduling tension between the broadcasters.

Who is presenting The Voice in 2017 on ITV?

Emma Willis will front the show, continuing from her role on the BBC version. Her former colleague Marvin Humes won't however be involved when the talent search moves to ITV.

Who are the 2017 coaches?

Coaches or judges? Well, whatever you want to call them, ITV have lined up a mix of old and new for the rebooted format. will.i.am will be the only coach to have been in every series of the show. He'll be joined by former colleague Tom Jones, who was axed by the BBC last year - and two new coaches, American singer Jennifer Hudson and Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale.

Is there a trailer?

I hear there's going to be a kids' version of the show on ITV?

You heard right.

The Voice Kids is slated to begin sometime in the Spring after the adult version of the programme concludes.

The coaches are will.i.am, pop star Pixie Lott and McFly guitarist Danny Jones.