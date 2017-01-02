New ITV period drama The Halcyon aired tonight, aiming to brighten up a gloomy January.

Kara Tointon starred in the lavish series set in a plush London hotel in the run-up to World War II, with the show aiming to pick up where Mr Selfridge and Downton Abbey left off.

This was the first episode in an eight-part series, with ITV hoping it will be a hit with viewers looking for a bit of glamour to get over the new year hump.

But did it do enough to entice you? Will you be checking in to next week's episode, or have you already left your keys at reception?

