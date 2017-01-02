Ben Mendelsohn, aka Orson Krennic in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, has said that the many reshoots during its making would have made for an “enormously different” movie.

"We did have multiple, multiple ways of going at any given scenario, we had multiple readings of it," Mendelsohn told Collider. "So should they ever decide to, there would be a wealth of ways of approaching these different things. And I know from having seen sort of the crucial kind of scenes throughout it, I know there’s vastly different readings of at least four of those scenes.

He continued that there are “enormous differences within, I would’ve said 20 or 30 of the scenes. There really would be. There would be enormously different renderings.”

This explains a lot, given that there’s a helluva lot of footage in the first couple of Rogue One trailers that didn’t actually make it into the movie: Jyn running across the beach, for example, or that bit where she faced off with a TIE fighter like a total badass.

Now we’re just left hoping that we might get to see all the possible versions on DVD. The force will be strong with that one.

Rogue One: A Star Wars story is in cinemas now