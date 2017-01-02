Jack Branning's heartache looks set to continue in tomorrow evening's EastEnders when young Amy starts asking awkward questions.

Viewers have already seen Jack choose not to tell the kids about the swimming pool-related tragedy that claimed the life of the Mitchell sisters.

But could all that be about to change when Roxy's daughter Amy comes downstairs asking for Auntie Ronnie to make her cereal. What will Jack say in reply? Is this the moment that Jack finally reveals the truth?

Watch the scene below to find out: