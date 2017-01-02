EastEnders viewers still reeling from last night's cliffhanger can take some solace from some newly released footage of the Mitchell sisters.

As fans know, Ronnie and Roxy came to a fatal end thanks to a shock drowning, but it seems that this wasn't the only plotline possibility in consideration.

Thanks to a five-second video released on Snapchat, we can see that scenes were filmed of Ronnie finding Roxy dead on what looks like a pool table, presumably from a drugs overdose.

We then seeing the bride breaking down at the hospital as she grieves for the loss of her sister.

So, in some alternative universe, Ronnie (Samantha Womack) is still in the land of the living, while only Roxy (Rita Simons) got killed off.

So, what do you reckon? Better than the swimming pool tragedy? Or not as dramatic?

