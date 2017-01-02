EastEnders viewers left reeling by the deaths of Ronnie and Roxy Mitchell in yesterday's episode can now get a sneak peek look at tonight's instalment of the BBC1 soap.

A newly released scene sees Max wake in Roxy's bed at the wedding venue and make his way downstairs - only to be met by the sight of police officers and forensic investigators at the front door. But will he start asking questions?

As fans know, the Mitchell sisters drowned in the aftermath of Ronnie's nuptials, but what will happen when the guests - and most importantly groom Jack - realises what's happened?

Watch the scene from Monday's episode below.