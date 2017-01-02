A new promo spotlighting the January 2017 drama on EastEnders sees Jack Branning left heartbroken following the death of new wife Ronnie Mitchell.

As fans of the BBC1 soap know, both Ronnie and her sister Roxy drowned in shock scenes broadcast last night - and now a rapid-fire trailer gives us a glimpse of what to expect in upcoming episodes.

As well as a mortified Jack, we also have a pensive Phil, Mick scowling in the wake of Lee's recent admission, plus the arrival of a new character: Ada Emerald Fox, the mother of Kim and Denise. Doña Croll - best known for playing Pearl McHugh in Family Affairs and Vera Corrigan in Doctors - will make her debut later this month.

Watch the drama below.