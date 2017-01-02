It's been a long old wait for Broadchurch fans. 22 months, to be precise. But patience is rewarded and today brings us our very first glimpse (and when we say glimpse, we mean glimpse) at the third series of ITV's hit crime drama.

The new trailer comes courtesy of BBC America who have tweeted a ten-second teaser for the new episodes, the first trailer we've had promoting the show's return. (So far fans have had to make do with scraps of information and a moody-looking picture of David Tennant, Olivia Colman and new co-star Julie Hesmondhalgh.)

So, what does this blink-and-you'll-miss-it teaser bring us? Well, there's the quintessential Broadchurch cliff shot, some intense staring on the part of Tennant's DI Alec Hardy and Colman's DS Ellie Miller, and a brief look at Arthur Darvill's Rev. Paul Coates (yes, he's back too!)

Jodie Whittaker's Beth Latimer also features, but perhaps most intriguing is this frame which features Tom Miller – the son of Ellie and Danny Latimer's murderer Joe – looking to Mark Latimer as he strolls through an official-looking building alongside Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge's junior barrister Abby Thompson. Remember, Tom and Mark used to meet up in secret in Susan Wright's caravan before the teenager testified against Danny's dad in court.

The scene bears a striking resemblance to the events of series two – and indeed, could be an old piece of footage – but, if new, it may hint at what's in store from the third series. We already know the plot will follow Hardy and Miller's investigation of a sexual offence, but quite how the Latimers and the rest of Broadchurch's residents fit into the storyline remains to be seen.

The third series of Broadchurch was filmed last summer and is due back on screens early next year. It will be the final instalment of the hit drama as creator Chris Chibnall will become Doctor Who showrunner when Steven Moffat steps down next Christmas.