Our new year’s resolution for 2017 is DEFINITELY to make time for lots more telly – because based on this exciting new trailer for all the shows coming up on BBC One this year, we’re going to need to see every last one of them.

Whether you’re a fan of Doctors Who or Foster (how big has her son gotten??), Poldark or Line of Duty, EastEnders or Call the Midwife there’s something for everybody – as well as looks at brand-new series like Tom Hardy’s gritty Taboo, Gary Barlow’s The Voice replacement Let it Shine, Nazi drama SS-GB and Jack Whitehall period comedy Decline and Fall.

In other words, as the Peter Capaldi’s Doctor puts it to new companion Bill (Pearl Mackie) in the trailer when they land on an alien world – “welcome to paradise.”

But, you know, for people who like TV specifically. Which is probably you, if you're reading this...