Multiple tabloid reports claim that 2017's Celebrity Big Brother will be an "all-star v new star" series bringing back some of the biggest, best (and most controversial) characters from the history of Celebrity Big Brother and the public version of the show. So if that is the case, it is of course time to start speculating who those people might be!

What we do know is exactly when the show is coming back. Take it away, host Emma Willis...

#CBB is nearly BACK! 🙌🙌🙌 Join us for the Live @bbuk launch on Tuesday 3rd Jan at 9pm on @channel5_tv… Pop Goes January!! pic.twitter.com/nUuFbaxXg9 — Emma Willis (@EmmaWillis) December 8, 2016

Yep we only have to wait until Tuesday 3rd of January to find out!

But what about those housemates? Let the rumours begin...

Nicola McLean

Word on the street is that the glamour model, television presenter and personality could be heading for the famous house as an "all star" having appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2008. She's also been on I'm A Celebrity! Get Me Out of Here! on ITV so she has form as a superstar of reality TV.