Amazon Prime Video. The name may be quite the mouthful, but it might just be the safest entry into on demand TV. Free for Amazon Prime customers (if you have free delivery, you probably have Prime), the streaming service is investing big in original TV series – oh, and some bloke called Jeremy Clarkson...

But before jumping into a subscription, what do you need to know? Here's a quick guide to Amazon Prime Video, from how much it costs to what you get for your money.

What is Amazon Prime Video?

Prime Video is a streaming TV service from online shopping company Amazon. Launched in 2014, it allows Prime members to watch TV via an internet connection, without having to download. If you're using a tablet or mobile device, you can also download episodes to watch later – handy if you're a binge-watching commuter.

Slightly confusingly, there's also a service called Amazon Video (not Prime), which is basically an online video rental/buying service like iTunes, where you can pay for individual TV episodes, whole series or movies. It can be annoying arriving at a series you like the look of only to discover it isn't included in your Prime subscription – but you quickly get a feel for what's included and what comes extra.

How much does Amazon Prime Video cost in the UK?

If you sign up for Amazon Prime, you sign up for a whole bundle of services, from free next day delivery, music streaming service Amazon Music, as well as, of course, TV series and films. Prime membership costs £79 a year, or £7.99 a month.

Netflix's original series may have made the most noise early on, but Amazon have scored some surprising successes too with original content not available anywhere else. Sharp US comedy drama Transparent became the first ever online series to win a Golden Globe in 2014, while cult comic book series Preacher with Dominic Cooper is already becoming a slow burning success.

Amazon is also the only place to watch US series such as time-travelling drama Outlander, as well as Golden Globe-winning hacking drama Mr Robot. The service is also starting to invest in original British series too, first saving Ripper Street from the BBC axe.

What else is coming soon on Amazon Prime Video?

Amazon is betting the farm on a multi-million, multi-year deal with former Top Gear presenters Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May. Their new car show, The Grand Tour, is pitching up in a different location each week, with a run of 12 episodes planned for the first series alone.

The series airs from Friday 18th November.

Want to know what the other options are?

Read our guide to Netflix, and check back for more information on every on demand TV service currently available.