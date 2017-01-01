When Sherlock creators Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat revealed their now traditional ‘three key words’ ahead of the new series, there was one in particular that filled fans with excitement – Sherrinford.

That was the name Sir Arthur Conan Doyle had originally been considering for his great detective before finally settling on Sherlock. While it never appears in Doyle's canon, it’s the name proposed for a third Holmes brother by noted Sherlock Holmes scholar William S Baring-Gould. Baring-Gould notes that Holmes revealed in one of Doyle's stories that his family were country squires and reasons that, since the eldest brother of such families traditionally stayed at home to manage the estate, Holmes and his brother Mycroft – a detective and a senior civil servant, respectively – must have had a third brother.

When Mycroft (played by Gatiss) told the detective at the end of series three of Sherlock “I’m not given to outbursts of brotherly compassion. You know what happened to the other one…” fans latched on to it, not only hoping to see a third Holmes brother in series four, but also assuming that if they did, his name would be Sherrinford (and, in many cases, that he would be played by Tom Hiddleston).

So when Mycroft made a phonecall towards the end of series four opener The Six Thatchers, asking the person on the other end of the line “Put me through to Sherrinford, please,” you can only imagine what the reaction must have been in certain living rooms around the country (and the world).

Does this mean we’ll be meeting the fabled third Holmes brother later this series? If so, you have to wonder exactly who Sherrinford is and what he does. In other literary interpretations he’s said to have mental faculties beyond even those of Sherlock and Mycroft so you would think they’d be put to good use somewhere.

Remember, too, exactly what Mycroft says: “Put me through to Sherrinford, please. Yes, I’ll wait.” Although he works in the shadows, Mycroft is pretty much the biggest player in British government so he’s probably not accustomed to waiting on the end of telephone lines (let alone saying please). So Sherrinford and the place he works – or is being kept ("remember what happened to the other one") – must be pretty important.

But my hunch is that Sherrinford is not who, or what, we’re supposed to think he, or she, is. Gatiss and Moffat love to tease fans about their theories and they know all about this one (Gatiss has already enjoyed tantalising them with the Hiddleston theory) so I think Sherrinford is a red herring as far as the brother theory goes.

I am looking forward to finding out exactly what he/she/it is, though. And, of course, whether they'll be played by Tom Hiddleston.

Sherlock continues on Sunday 8th January on BBC1