Chris Chibnall's ITV whodunnit drama has kept the nation on the edge of their seats for two years now, but there's unfinished business on the south coast that needs to be resolved.

As the credits rolled at the end of the series two finale, ITV announced that there would be a third series of the hit drama that pulled in nine million viewers on Monday nights to the network - and that series three will be the final part of a trilogy.

When is Broadchurch series 3 filming?

Broadchurch is filming in the Summer and Autumn of 2016.

What are the Broadchurch filming locations?

The drama is filmed on location in and around West Bay, Bridport and Clevedon in Dorset on the south coast of England.

Here's a handy guide to the major filming locations if you fancy a jaunt to the Jurassic Coast.

Who is in the Broadchurch 3 cast?

David Tennant and Olivia Colman will reprise their roles as DI Alec Hardy and DS Ellie Miller - and Jodie Whittaker and Andrew Buchan also return to play grieving parents Beth and Mark Latimer. Doctor Who alumnus Arthur Darvill will return as local vicar Paul Coates along with a few more series one and two characters.

Are there any new characters in the cast?

Lenny Henry is among the big names to join the drama for the third run.

Former Corrie favourite Julie Hesmondhalgh, veteran star Roy Hudd, Murdered By My Boyfriend's Georgina Campbell, Sarah Parish, Charlie Higson and Mark Bazeley are all also appearing in the series.

What is the plot of Broadchurch series 3, do you have any spoilers?

The plot of the series is as ever one of the closest guarded secrets at ITV.

The new series will deliver a brand new case for Miller and Hardy with the detectives teaming up once again, this time to investigate a serious sexual assault and its consequences as the drama's Dorset community comes under scrutiny. Based on a year of research, the drama's last series will look at the emotional cost to everyone involved and the irreparable damage to friendships and relationships.

"This is the final chapter of Broadchurch," said writer Chris Chibnall who will take over as showrunner on Doctor Who in 2017. "We have one last story to tell, featuring both familiar faces and new characters. I hope it's a compelling and emotional farewell to a world and show that means so much to me."

That's pretty much all we know for now (if you really want to dig around the internet you can find some filming shots that you could see as spoilers) - but as with any whodunnit drama, probably the less you know the better before it airs.

When is Broadcurch series 3 going to be on TV?

There is currently no confirmed air date for Broadchurch series three, although it is largely expected to be in early 2017. The show will of course broadcast on ITV, probably in its usual Monday night slot, although it is far too early to know exact details as schedules are decided much closer to transmission.