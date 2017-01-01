A shocked Sherlock trying to get his head around John and Mary's new baby, the mysterious case of the destruction of a number of likenesses of former PM Margaret Thatcher and then that cliffhanger ending...

It was definitely an eventful return for Sherlock but how good did you think series four opener The Six Thatchers was compared to earlier episodes?

Write a brief review in the comments box below and we might just publish it on RadioTimes.com...

Sherlock continues on Sunday 8th January with The Lying Detective