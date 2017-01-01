Monsters University ★★★★

Premiere 5.00-6.35pm BBC1

A prequel to Monsters, Inc, this Disney Pixar brand-extension has bags of fun with the notion of an adolescent Mike (voiced by Billy Crystal) and Sulley (John Goodman) at college, where the former is a hardworking “scare major” while the latter cruises on the family name, heading for an academic fall. Acceptance or non-acceptance into fraternities ensues, and a Quidditch-like “Scare Games” tournament finds the two pals competing with the misfits. You can’t fail to be sucked into the competition, and root for the losers,although the visuals are sometimes just too colourful... if that’s possible? Helen Mirren, Steve Buscemi and Alfred Molina distinguish the voice cast and, although it answers a particularly easy multiple-choice question (“Do you want more Monsters, Inc? A) Yes, B) No”), and exists outside of Pixar’s top shelf where WALL-E, Up and The Incredibles hang out, it’s worth a visit.

