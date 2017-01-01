Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May are back: The Grand Tour is now available on Amazon Prime.

Here's everything you need to know about the new show.

When is The Grand Tour released?

The Grand Tour with Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May is out from Friday 18th November at midnight UK time.

Where can I watch The Grand Tour in the UK?

The series will be released on Amazon Prime in the UK.

We have a stylist on our new show. #Fired pic.twitter.com/UauOiDwG24 — James May (@MrJamesMay) April 1, 2016

Will The Grand Tour air all at once?

No, the 12-part series will be released week by week, coming from a different location every Friday.

Find out more about episode two here.

Don't worry, he can still type. And no, I can't tell you how he hurt it pic.twitter.com/F4iz4yDxXV — Richard Hammond (@RichardHammond) July 22, 2016

How can I watch The Grand Tour?

The series will air exclusively on Amazon Prime, so you'll need a subscription to watch.

Is The Grand Tour be any good?

Read our full review of episode one below.