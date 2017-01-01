Zak’s life looks set to be put on the line in an upcoming episode of Emmerdale set to be broadcast later this week.

In scenes set to air on Tuesday 3 January, Kerry will decide to wreak revenge on Cain by doing damage to his caravan, unaware that a poorly Zak is currently staying there.

Kerry has decided to take radical action after Cain stymies her attempts to have access to young Kyle – but could Zak end up being an unexpected casualty of her scheme?

Fans of the ITV soap will see Lisa discover that the caravan’s on fire and start to panic, thinking Zak’s inside. Cain arrives to see Lisa open the door to a wall of flames. Can he stop her? And just where is Zak.

You can watch a 60-second rundown of New Year on Emmerdale below.

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.