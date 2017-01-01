It's the end of an era on EastEnders as we say goodbye to the Mitchell sisters. Yes, Ronnie and Roxy are set to bow out of the BBC1 soap at the start of 2017 as Samantha Womack and Rita Simons's final scenes are broadcast.

Tonight's hour-long episode (BBC1, 7:00pm) will see the day of Ronnie and Jack's dream wedding arrive, but as the happy couple prepare to tie the knot, Roxy continues to cause trouble for the pair - all of which leaves Ronnie in a difficult situation.

So will Ronnie and Jack get the day they have been hoping for or will their dream day turn into a nightmare?

All we can say is that, by tomorrow, one family will receive some shocking news that will change life on the Square forever, while - by Tuesday - one resident is forced to do the unthinkable...

You can watch a 60-second rundown of New Year on EastEnders below.

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.