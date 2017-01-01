Ronnie Mitchell is looking like a very pensive bride in these newly released images. Her wedding to Jack Branning looks set to air in tonight’s episode of EastEnders – but are the nuptials set to be marred by tragedy?

After all, Ronnie doesn’t have a great track record when it comes to getting wed on New Year’s Day – two years ago her wedding to Charlie Cotton ended with her life on the line thanks to a car crash.

This time around, it’s Roxy who’ll be causing trouble, her state of mind leaving Ronnie in a difficult situation. So will Ronnie and Jack get the day they have been hoping for? Or will their dream turn into a nightmare? Find out at 7:00pm on BBC1.

You can watch a 60-second rundown of New Year on EastEnders below.

