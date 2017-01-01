This is the moment from an upcoming episode of Coronation Street in which Aidan comes face to face with Maria in the prison visiting room after failing to show up to support her in court.

Corrie fans have already seen Maria sent down after pleading guilty to illegally marrying gay friend Pablo while staying with her parents in Cyprus.

Now, in episodes which air on Monday 2nd January, the guilt is written all over Aidan’s face after he vowed to stand by Maria and tell girlfriend Eva of their affair, enabling them to start a relationship of their own. But Aidan ducked out at the last minute leaving Maria to face her fate without Aidan at her side.

Having spent a week in prison, with plenty of time to contemplate their so-called relationship, Maria finally gets the opportunity to issue Aidan with a few home truths.

So, is this the end of Aidan and Maria - or will the temptation between the pair still prove to strong to resist?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of New Year on Coronation Street below.

