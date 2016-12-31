How well did you do in Radio Times's big quiz of 2016? Check out all the answers below.

Alison Graham's TV quiz

1. National Treasure

2. Dash

3. Alexandra Shulman in Absolutely Fashion: Inside British Vogue

4. DCI Banks

5. Roger Allam

6. Brief Encounters

7. A bus; All Aboard the Country Bus

8. Naked Attraction

9. Alan Bennett

10. The Good Wife

Barry Norman's film quiz

11. Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling

12. A mop

13. Leonardo DiCaprio

14. Melissa McCarthy and Kristen Wiig

15. Steven Spielberg

16. Dory

17. Toby Jones

18. Foregone Conclusion

19. Emily Blunt

20. Darth Vader

Justin Webb's news quiz

21. Al Gore in 2000

22. Emma Thompson

23. Marianne Ihlen

24. Pokemon Go

25. Paul Flynn, MP, who is 81; he was fired in October

26. Cuba

27. Juno

28. The three High Court judges who said Parliament should vote on the measure triggering Brexit

29. Conservatives

30. Venezuela

Eddie Mair's radio quiz

31. Ed’s full name was Edward Stewart Mainwaring; Captain Mainwaring was a character in Dad’s Army

32. Sir Terry Wogan, as relayed by his Radio 3 breakfast show successor Chris Evans, at Sir Terry’s memorial service

33. Two-way Family Favourites

34. Mel Torme’s That’s All

35. The Third Programme

36. Katie Hopkins

37. Virgin Radio UK

38. The Arias (the Audio and Radio Industry Awards)

39. Stephen Nolan for his interview with a survivor of the Paris attacks

40. Kirsty Young