How well did you do in Radio Times's big quiz of 2016? Check out all the answers below.
Alison Graham's TV quiz
1. National Treasure
2. Dash
3. Alexandra Shulman in Absolutely Fashion: Inside British Vogue
4. DCI Banks
5. Roger Allam
6. Brief Encounters
7. A bus; All Aboard the Country Bus
8. Naked Attraction
9. Alan Bennett
10. The Good Wife
Barry Norman's film quiz
11. Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling
12. A mop
13. Leonardo DiCaprio
14. Melissa McCarthy and Kristen Wiig
15. Steven Spielberg
16. Dory
17. Toby Jones
18. Foregone Conclusion
19. Emily Blunt
20. Darth Vader
Justin Webb's news quiz
21. Al Gore in 2000
22. Emma Thompson
23. Marianne Ihlen
24. Pokemon Go
25. Paul Flynn, MP, who is 81; he was fired in October
26. Cuba
27. Juno
28. The three High Court judges who said Parliament should vote on the measure triggering Brexit
29. Conservatives
30. Venezuela
Eddie Mair's radio quiz
31. Ed’s full name was Edward Stewart Mainwaring; Captain Mainwaring was a character in Dad’s Army
32. Sir Terry Wogan, as relayed by his Radio 3 breakfast show successor Chris Evans, at Sir Terry’s memorial service
33. Two-way Family Favourites
34. Mel Torme’s That’s All
35. The Third Programme
36. Katie Hopkins
37. Virgin Radio UK
38. The Arias (the Audio and Radio Industry Awards)
39. Stephen Nolan for his interview with a survivor of the Paris attacks
40. Kirsty Young