Think you know 2016? See how much you can remember from the year's TV, movies, news and radio in our bumper quiz of the year.
The TV quiz – compiled by TV editor Alison Graham
- In which harrowing drama did Julie Walters play a faithful wife who came to doubt her husband’s honesty?
- What was the name of Queen Victoria’s dog in Victoria?
- Name the magazine editor who duped a documentary film-maker on air.
- Which grim Yorkshire cop grieved over the loss of his sidekick and then had his show cancelled by ITV?
- Who was an Army man with a secret in The Missing and a high-ranking Northern Ireland civil servant in The Truth Commissioner?
- Selling undies in 1980s Yorkshire proved to be a short-lived career for the characters in this saucy ITV drama, cancelled after just one series.
- BBC4 took us on a tour of the Yorkshire Dales that lasted two hours. Name the mode of transport and the title of the show.
- Clothes weren’t required for this very strange, deeply embarrassing C4 dating show. What was it called?
- Love, Nina was based on the diaries of London nanny Nina Stibbe. Name her real-life neighbour, a playwright and diarist.
- Which long- running US legal drama ended for good with a slap?
