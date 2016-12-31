Here’s a mystery for true Sherlock fans: where exactly does Holmes live in the BBC drama?

Gave your answer as 221B Baker Street? Well, you’re wrong. Sort of. We’re being very picky, to be honest. That’s because although everyone’s favourite high-functioning sociopath (sorry, Moriarty) lives at 221B Baker Street in the show, the exterior shots are actually filmed outside the quieter 187 North Gower Street.

And the interior shots aren’t even done in London. When Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sherlock is shooting walls or solemnly playing the violin, he’s doing it on a roof-less set in Cardiff's Upper Boat Studios.

And as the video below shows, this set was built in 48 seconds. Well, the short film is actually a time-lapse of a much longer construction. But still, watching the memorising set up will make the wait until tomorrow night and the start of Sherlock series four go a little faster.

Sherlock: The Six Thatchers is on New Year's Day at 8:30pm on BBC1