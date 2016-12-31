Oscar-winning actor Mark Rylance, BBC Sports Personality of the Year Andy Murray and James Bond star Naomie Harris have been included in the Queen's New Year Honours list.

Rylance and Murray join 89-years-old-and-still-touring comedian Ken Dodd, The Kinks frontman Ray Davies, opera singer Bryn Terfel and Gold medal-winning Olympian Mo Farah as recipients of knighthoods.

Arise, Sir Ken

Plus Patricia Routledge (best known for her role as Hyacinth Bucket in the British sitcom Keeping Up Appearances), Olympian Jessica Ennis-Hill, and Editor-in-chief of Vogue Anna Wintour have become Dames.

What a team to have been apart of. Dame...truly truly honoured! https://t.co/eVNwefX7xm — Jessica Ennis-Hill (@J_Ennis) December 30, 2016

Patricia Routledge has received a CBE in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours List for services to charity and theatre.



Naomie Harris (Miss Moneypenny in Bond films Skyfall and Spectre), Peaky Blinders actor Helen McCrory, V for Vendetta star Tim Pigott-Smith and Victoria Beckham will all receive OBEs.

Helen McCrory was awarded an OBE for her services to drama

In total, 1,197 people are on the list, with almost three quarters of names being recognised for work in their local community.