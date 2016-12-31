Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 ★★★★★

9.00-11.30pm ITV

And so this hugely successful series comes to an end. In an eight-film franchise, it broke box-office records, made multi-millionaires of its three young stars and went out with a bang not a whimper. In this, the second of two films adapted from JK Rowling’s novel, Harry (Daniel Radcliffe), Hermione (Emma Watson) and Ron (Rupert Grint) prepare for the final showdown with evil Voldemort (a noseless Ralph Fiennes). It’s a fast, tense romp fraught with danger for our heroes. Harry himself comes close to death before all is resolved back at Hogwarts, the school for young magicians. This was a great series, both as books – which encouraged children to read – and as films made with skill and intelligence, which never talked down to their mainly youthful audience. The final episode is as good as any of the others.

