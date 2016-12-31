BBC radio presenters from across the country – and the world – wish you a very happy New Year with this rendition of Auld Lang Syne in a medley of different accents and languages.

Contributors come from BBC Radio 1 and 4, BBC English Regions, BBC World Service Group, BBC Alba and Cymru, BBC Scotland, Ulster and Wales and BBC Arabic. There are Brummie accents, as well as lines in Welsh and Arabic, and even a bit of good old John Hymphrys at the end.

The recording of the poem celebrates the New Year and the diversity of BBC Radio, and is a refreshing change from the drunken slur you usually hear it in, no doubt.

Happy New Year one and all.