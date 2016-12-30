Name: Wayne Sleep

Age: 68

Twitter: @Wayne_Sleep

Best known for: Being one of Britian’s most famous, a principal dancer with the Royal Ballet, and popping up on TV panels

Bio: Sleep, who was born in Plymouth, Devon,is probably one of the UK's most famous dancers, particularly when it comes to ballet.

He was just 13 years old when he won a Leverhulme Scholarship to the Royal Ballet School and five years later, in 1966, he joined the Royal Ballet Company. It wasn't long before Sleep became a Senior Principal Dancer,with the likes of Sir Frederick Ashton, Sir Kenneth MacMillan, Dame Ninette de Valois, Joe Layton, Rudolf Nureyev, and John Neumeier lining up to create roles for him.

He formed his own dance company, Dash, in 1980, and gained much praise for presenting dance to a wider audience by including a variety of styles. The company enjoyed many successful seasons in the West End before touring the world.

It's little wonder that Sleep has been asked to mentor and judge dancers in shows like ITV's Stepping Out and Channel 4's Big Ballet. He's also popped up in I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, Celebrity Come Dine with Me, numerous Royal Variety performances, This is Your Life, The Goodies, Parkinson and Wogan to name but a few.

He's had numerous acting roles too, on both stage and screen, broken world records and was appointed OBE in 1998.

And he even once taught Mr Blobby how to dance.