The horror movie of the year is here. No, literally – 2016 has been made into a horror movie trailer.

Remember how carefree you were on New Year's Eve 2015? A whole year ahead full of limitless possibilities? That's exactly how this young couple felt as they celebrated the start of 2016 with their friends. Home movie footage shows them kissing and smiling – but those smiles would soon vanish.

In the trailer created by Friend Dog Studios, events take a darker turn.

Things you'd never expect are happening everywhere: celebrities are dying (Muhammad Ali, David Bowie, Alan Rickman, Gene Wilder...), Harambe is shot, there's the mannequin challenge – but when the young woman tries to call for help, her phone explodes.

And then, when things seem like they can't get any worse, Trump arrives on the scene.

Behind it all? The shadowy, hooded figure of 2016.

Auld Lang Syne has never taken on such a creepy tone as the couple and their friend spend New Year's Eve patiently waiting, armed with pickaxes and sledgehammers.

But there's an ominous ending: 2016 warns, "we're just getting started."

It's just what we needed to see after Charlie Brooker's 2016 Wipe depressed the hell out of all of us.