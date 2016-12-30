Beauty and the Beast

26 years after Disney’s animated classic enchanted the world, a live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast is nigh, starring Emma Watson as Belle and Downton Abbey's Dan Stevens as the Beast. Huge anticipation has been building for the film, with the first trailer being viewed over 120 million times in just 24 hours. Emma Watson herself will sing and the rest of the cast is stellar, including Emma Thompson as Mrs Potts and Ewan McGregor as Lumière.

Release date: 17 March

Kong: Skull Island

Kong: Skull Island will feature the biggest ape we’ve ever seen in a King Kong movie, alongside the human-sized Tom Hiddleston and Brie Larson. The story follows an ex-British SAS tracker (Hiddleston) and a war photographer (Larson) who end up on Skull Island when a NASA-based world mapping program finds a mysterious plot of land.

Release date: 10 March

Star Wars: Episode VIII

Very little is known about the next instalment of the Star Wars franchise, and therefore the next chapter of Rey’s epic journey with Finn, Poe and Luke Skywalker. But what we do know is that there’ll be cliffhangers which won’t be resolved until Episode XI, and that it stars the likes of Tom Hardy, Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, Carrie Fisher, Lupita Nyong’o, John Boyega, Warwick Davis and more…

Release date: 15 December