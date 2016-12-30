The Rob and Helen Titchener domestic abuse story in Radio 4 soap The Archers shocked and gripped listeners, culminating in Helen’s dramatic acquittal of attempted murder in September.

But while millions of fans listened intently as the jury delivered their sensational verdict, a large number were also seeking help about the issues that the story threw up.

More than 1,350 people called the BBC’s Action Line directly this year in response to the issue of domestic abuse told in the Helen and Rob saga as well as the BBC1 documentary Behind Closed Doors, according to the BBC.

And a total of 24,400 people visited the service’s webpages on domestic abuse last year.

The Helen and Rob story, which was praised for its sensitive treatment by a number of charities, has been highlighted by the Corporation as one of the drivers for the spike in those seeking advice.

Louiza Patikas, who has played Helen Titchener in The Archers for 16 years, met victims of domestic violence while researching her work on the story.

She praised the value of the service: “The BBC Action Line is so important, both for victims of abuse and for the people who support them, so they have somewhere to go for advice and help.”

The BBC’s Action Line was set up in 1995 and the service's number is shown at the end of BBC programmes dealing with issues that may affect viewers’ lives. During 2016 there were more than 500 on-air trailers for the service.

In total it was used more than 280,000 times in 2016 by people seeking help for a wide range of issues.

More than 24,100 people contacted the service by phone while programmes’ online support pages have been visited more than 264,000 times.

More than 3,900 people called about emotional distress in 2016 after the issue was covered on programmes such as Panorama, EastEnders and BBC Radio 4’s PM, and more than 1,400 people called about sexual abuse.

In January 2016, BBC1 broadcast Children Saved from the Nazis, for which BBC Action Line provided information about the register of survivors. The programme prompted 74 people to call the service and led to two survivors being added to the register.

This Christmas the service focused on depression as the EastEnders' plot covered the strained marriage of Lee and Whitney Carter in the BBC1 soap.

Keith Jones, from BBC Audience Services, said: “2016 has been a very busy year for BBC Action Line, providing an important public service by supporting our viewers and listeners affected by the huge range of social issues that are highlighted in our programmes. The BBC is committed to covering challenging topics and bringing them to the attention of our audiences, but it’s also vital that we provide the off-air information to help them, in partnership with the many organisations around the UK that can provide support and are willing to do so. The BBC’s helplines have been providing this service for more than 20 years and continue to help the many thousands of people affected by these issues.”