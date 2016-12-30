Our first taste of Emma Watson singing in Beauty and the Beast comes from a very strange source... Fans pressed the "try me" button on a Belle doll and there was Something There ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW By Eleanor Bley Griffiths Friday 30 December 2016 at 10:16AM Want to hear the first teeny-tiny snippet of Emma Watson singing in Beauty and the Beast? Be our guest. No audio has been officially released, but fans have stumbled across a Belle doll in toy shops already – and it actually sings. More specifically, it sings Something There, the number from later in the film after Belle has started to fall for the Beast (Dan Stevens). So is that actually Emma? Well, one of the film's producers, Jack Morrissey, has posted this fan-made recording on Instagram: 🌹 Well there it is, straight from the shelves at Toys R' Us...😉 ・・・ @The_West_Wing_ : Get ready for this one guys... FIRST LISTEN AT EMMA SINGING "SOMETHING THERE"!!!! I am officially floored, if she wasn't perfect enough this has absolutely nailed her as #Belle! I cannot wait for this movie!!! 😍🌹 Recording taken from the singing Belle Hasbro doll! Not sure who to credit though, sorry! . #BeautyandtheBeast #Disney #EmmaWatson #Belle #BillCondon #BeOurGuest #taleasoldastime A video posted by Jack Morrissey (@therealjackmorrissey) on Dec 29, 2016 at 7:00am PST Morrissey's post confirms fans' suspicions: that IS Emma Watson's voice in the Belle doll. Here's a smoother, less tinny clip... ICYMI: Live-action Belle doll has first sneak peek of @emmawatson singing "Something There" from @beautyandthebeast .... Repost from @amfrozr: It's that Emma's voice!? #beautyandthebeast #hasbro #toysrus #batb #disney #emmawatson #danstevens #lukeevans #joshgad #ewanmcgregor #emmathompson #ianmckellan #gugumbatharaw #audramcdonald #stanleytucci #kevinkline #billcondon #beautyandthebeast2017 #taleasoldastime #beourguest A video posted by Beauty & the Beast Movie News (@beautyandthebeastmovienews) on Dec 29, 2016 at 6:57pm PST Beauty and the Beast will be released on 17th March 2017 continue reading