Mean Girls fans, we have something totally fetch to report: Lindsay Lohan is so keen to make a sequel that she has actually planned one out herself.

In a Facebook Live session with CNN, Lohan said she would like to do comedy again – and more than that, she wants to revive good-girl-turned-bully-turned-good-girl Cady Heron.

“I have been trying so hard to do a Mean Girls 2. It is not in my hands,” she announced.

“I know that Tina Fey, and Lorne Michaels and all of Paramount, everyone's very busy. But I will keep forcing it and pushing it on them until we do it.”

(Like the rest of the world, Lohan is completely ignoring the existing Mean Girls 2, which starred Meaghan Martin and Claire Holt in 2011. It was not worthy of being considered a Mean Girls sequel.)

So would Lohan return? Yes – with reinforcements.

“I would love to. I would love to have Jamie Lee Curtis, Jimmy Fallon in the movie,” she added. “I have already written a treatment for it. I just need a response.

"I know Mark Waters, who was the director, he would happily come back.”

She wouldn't be the only one keen to revisit the cult classic. Rachel McAdams (Regina George) has said she would be interested if Tina Fey also returned, while Damian actor Daniel Franzese has also called for a revival.

Fey previously admitted her regrets at never having written a sequel to the 2004 movie – though she insisted it was "too late now".